ATLANTA, Ga. - College football fans, rejoice!

The months of waiting for football season to return are finally over and Channel 2 has you covered for the biggest games in Week 1.

From the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a pair of top 25 showdowns, here are the games airing on Channel 2 this Labor Day weekend.

Oregon State vs No. 5 Ohio State | 12 p.m. Saturday on Channel 2

All eyes have been on Columbus, Ohio this offseason in the wake of domestic abuse allegations made against a Buckeyes assistant.

As a result of an internal investigation, head coach Urban Meyer will serve a 3-game suspension for the way he handled the allegations against Zach Smith.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day, who has been on the staff for two seasons, will serve as the acting head coach during Meyer’s suspension.

The Buckeyes return 11 starters, including All-American and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year Nick Bosa.

While Ohio State will be without its head coach, Oregon State starts a new era in 2018.

Jonathan Smith makes his head coaching debut after the school parted ways with Gary Andersen midway through last year. Smith played quarterback for the Beavers from 1998-2001 and looks to improve the Beavers' 1-11 record in 2017.

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 9 Auburn, Mercedes-Benz Stadium | 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Channel 2

Week 1 has a past reputation for teams to schedule "smaller" opponents, but luckily for fans, there is at least one game between top 10 opponents.

No. 6 Washington faces No. 9 Auburn, which is looking for its first win in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tigers have lost back-to-back games at the stadium in the 2018 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and the 2017 SEC Championship Game.

Auburn is also facing its fifth consecutive AP Top 10 opponent dating back to last season.

The Tigers return 13 starters from the team that won the SEC West Division, but they did lose running back Kerryon Johnson to the NFL.

Meanwhile, the No. 6 Huskies are coming off a 10-3 season in which they clinched the Pac-12 Championship. They ended the 2017 season with a Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State.

The good news for Chris Petersen is quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin have returned for their senior seasons.

Gaskin could become just the 10th player in the FBS since 1972 to rush for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons.

Louisville vs No. 1 Alabama, Orlando, Fla. | 8 p.m. Saturday on Channel 2

Louisville and Alabama meet for the fourth time overall and for the first time since Louisville won the 1991 Fiesta Bowl, 31-7.

Alabama has its eye set on a national championship three-peat while Louisville looks to improve its 8-5 record and third-place finish in the ACC Atlantic Division.

Tide head coach Nick Saban has not said whether Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the season but the depth chart lists both as co-starters for Saturday’s game.

The battle for the No. 1 QB spot has been the biggest storyline for the Tide in the offseason, thanks to Tagovailoa’s heroics in the championship game after he replaced Hurts.

Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino meanwhile had to replace 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. Petrino named Jawon Pass the starter during spring camp.

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 25 LSU, Arlington, TX | 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Channel 2

"The U" is back. Well the turnover chains are at least.

Most Miami fans would be quick to say "The U" isn't back until it win championships, but the Hurricanes did take a step in that direction last season. Former UGA coach Mark Richt led his alma mater to the program’s first ACC Coastal Division title.

Richt and the Canes could make another run at an ACC title if they get off to another undefeated start, but they face a tough opening opponent in LSU.

The Tigers finished with a 9-4 record and third in the SEC West during Coach Orgeron's first full season as head coach. Orgeron coached the Hurricanes' defensive line for the 1989 and 1991 national championship teams.

Miami's defense will provide a good test for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. The Ohio State transfer appeared in 10 games as J.T. Barrett's back-up and won the starting job over sophomore Myles Brennan.

