Braves manager Snitker ejected after Acuna hit by Marlins' first pitch again

Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected from Tuesday night's game in the bottom of the first inning after Ronald Acuna was hit by a pitch.
Umpires issued warnings to both teams after Miami Marlins pitcher Elieser Hernandez's first pitch of the game struck Acuna in the side, just above the belt. Acuna unhappily took first base, and Snitker came on to the field to object to the warnings.
Snitker was ejected by first-base umpire Mark Wegner. It was the 12th ejection of Snitker's MLB managerial career, his third this season.
Brian Snitker is ejected from the game after arguing on behalf of Ronald Acuña Jr. getting hit in the first inning. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/zzbupCntWK— FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 20, 2019
The pitch that hit Acuna was a fastball clocked at 87 mph. It was the seventh hit-batter in 53-1/3 innings this season by Hernandez.
Entering Tuesday's game, Acuna was hitting .328 with eight home runs against the Marlins this season. For his career against the Marlins, he had a .336 batting average, .416 on-base percentage, .709 slugging percentage, 15 home runs and 33 RBIs in 34 games (134 at-bats).
This article was written by Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}