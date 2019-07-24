ATLANTA - Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is in the middle of an incredible season. He’s hitting over .300 with 25 home runs and 79 RBI.
That being said, he’s still practicing hard … with his young son Charlie.
Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, posted an adorable video on her Twitter account Wednesday afternoon of Freddie and Charlie playing in the backyard.
Both of the guys were wearing capes while playing what looks like an intense game of whiffle ball.
Charlie warming daddy up for his game tonight. #Superheroes pic.twitter.com/KTiYK6DUuq— Chelsea Freeman (@chelseafree5) July 24, 2019
The Braves host the Kansas City Royals tonight at Sun Trust park.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}