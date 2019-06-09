0 Acuna, Joyce come through as Braves rally to complete sweep of Marlins

MIAMI, Fl. - If there’s a pathway to torturing the Marlins, Ronald Acuna will find it.

Acuna hit a game-tying three-run blast in the ninth, allowing the Braves to steal a 12-inning affair, 7-6, in Miami. The Braves have swept the Marlins in both series in South Florida this season and are 8-1 against the Fish overall.

The ninth-inning rally began with a Tyler Flowers double off Sergio Romo. Matt Joyce walked. Flowers scored on a balk during Johan Camargo’s at-bat. Camargo singled, putting runners at the corners.

Acuna took care of it. He decimated a slider into left-center, topping off a four-run rally. It was Acuna’s second homer of the weekend series.

How the Braves went ahead in the 10th is even more improbable. After two quick outs, Tyler Kinley walked four consecutive Braves. The final walk came on a 3-2 count drawn by pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson.

The Marlins knotted the game thanks to Martin Prado’s double in the bottom of the frame. The Braves took control again in the 12th.

Ozzie Albies tripled with one down. After Flowers was intentionally walked, Joyce shot one past third for the go-ahead run.

Joyce has quietly been a productive bench bat for the Braves. He went 3-for-4 with two walks Sunday in place of Nick Markakis.

Miami had been in control most of the afternoon. Austin Dean’s lead-off homer against Max Fried was the ninth homer he’s allowed this season. The Marlins tacked on two more in the fifth, with Ozzie Albies finally ceasing the inning with an eye-popping turnaround throw to first that nailed Brian Anderson.

His line will read as the typical “quality” start: Six innings, three runs on six hits. He struck out seven and walked only one. Most encouraging, Fried coaxed 10 ground-ball outs and didn’t record a flyout. Outside Dean’s blast, he kept the ball in the infield.

Fried provided the Braves’ only offense before the ninth, roping a double to right field that scored Matt Joyce. Fried was thrown out trying to score later in the inning, almost maneuvering a well-executed slide that would’ve put the Braves ahead 2-1.

Pablo Lopez was effective, holding the Braves to a run on five hits over six innings. The visitors loaded the bases in the seventh — what was thought to be their best chance at an equalizer — but Starlin Castro snagged Dansby Swanson’s hard-hit liner to get reliever Austin Brice and the Marlins out of the inning.

Miami had padded its lead against Touki Toussaint, who had a 1.17 ERA in 10 relief appearances before surrendering a pair of runs in the seventh.

The Braves return home and open a four-game set Monday with the Pirates. They’ll play three games each against the Phillies and Mets to complete the 10-game homestand.

