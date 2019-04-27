  • A quick update on the 2019 NFL Draft: Falcons, Bulldogs and more

    NASHVILLE, Tn. - After a quiet Friday without making any picks, the Falcons had a busy Saturday in the NFL Draft.

    The Falcons traded up six spots in the fourth round to select Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield. Sheffield is fast and confident.

    The Falcons made another trade and moved up two spots in the fourth round to select Charleston defensive end John Cominsky with the 135th overall pick. The Falcons gave up their seventh-round pick (230) to the Oakland Raiders to move up.

    Cominsky used to be a quarterback in high school but has grown and bulked up to 6-foot-5 and 286 pounds. 

    The Falcons selected Pittsburgh running back Qadree Ollison in the fifth round (152nd overall). Ollison is a tough runner

    Atlanta also picked  Washington cornerback Jordan Miller in the fifth round (172nd overall). Miller might help on special teams

    There was a special connection to Atlanta during the fifth round. Christion Abercrombie, a college football player who suffered a severe injury during a game, announced the fifth round pick for the Tennessee Titans, who selected Georgia linebacker D'Andre Walker. 

    In the sixth round, the Falcons selected Louisiana-Monroe wide receiver/running back Marcus GreenGreen can also return kicks

    On Thursday, the Falcons selected both Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary in the first round to bolster their offensive line.

    The AJC’s Mark Bradley says the team has plenty of skill players but needed blockers

    The Falcons introduced those players at a press conference Friday.

