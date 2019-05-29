0 A look back at history of All-Star games in Atlanta

Atlanta has played host to big games in recent years. It has also played host to numerous All-Star events for three pro leagues. (The NFL’s Pro Bowl spent nearly three decades in Hawaii, before moving to Arizona and Florida in recent year.)

These are the All-Star games that have come to Atlanta.

1972 MLB All-Star Game

The Braves hosted their third All-Star game in franchise history — the first in Atlanta.

The NL roster included 16 future Hall of Famers, including the Braves’ Hank Aaron — who sent a pitch over the Atlanta Stadium wall to score two runs. He would remain the last player to homer in his home ballpark during an All-Star game until Sandy Alomar Jr. homered at Cleveland’s Jacobs Field in 1997.

Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson started the game, but reliever Tug McGraw, of the N.Y. Mets, got the win as the National League tied it in ninth and put it away in the 10th behind a Joe Morgan RBI single.

The win would start an 11-game winning streak by the NL.

1978 NBA All-Star Game

Julius Erving, John Havlicek, Randy Smith and Moses Malone led an East squad to 133-125 win at Atlanta’s Omni Coliseum. Smith, with 27 points, 6 assists and 7 rebounds, was named the game's MVP.

2000 MLB All-Star Game

Tuner Field packed in more than 51,000 fans in a game that was originally destined for South Florida, but moved over low-attendance concerns.

A total of five Braves — Andres Galarraga, Tom Glavine, Andruw Jones, Chipper Jones and Greg Maddux — were selections. Chipper Jones was the only starter; Maddux did not play due to injury.

Like Aaron 28 years before, Chipper Jones hit a home run in the home ballpark — becoming the 13th player in All-Star history to do so.

2003 NBA All-Star Game

The West took the East to double overtime, 155-145, in a game that was led by MVP Kevin Garnett’s 37 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals.

Starters included the likes of Allen Iverson, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. Carter ceded his starting spot to reserve Wizards guard Michael Jordan, who was playing in 14th and final All-Star game of his career.

The halftime show at Philips Arena featured Mariah Carey, who wore a dress styled after Jordan's Wizards jersey. She sang the song “Hero.”

2008 NHL All-Star Game

Hockey’s All-Star event arrived in Atlanta three years after it was originally intended. The 2005 event was canceled in the wake of the league lockout that lasted 10 months.

The event featured a number of format changes to the skills competitions before the game.

Thrashers Ilya Kovalchuk and Marian Hossa on the east team that was outscored, 8-7. Carolina’s Eric Staal was named game MVP.

2018 MLS All-Star Game

Mercedes-Benz Stadium played host to players across MLS — five from Atlanta United — who matched up against Italian club Juventus.

Striker Josef Martinez scored the only goal for the MLS. In Martinez’s typical daring style, he somehow headed the ball in, avoided crashing into the post while leaping over one Juventus defender and landing on another. He was named the game’s MVP.

The game was tied 1–1 after 90 minutes and was settled in a penalty shoot-out that Juventus won, 5–3.

The match set an MLS All-Star Game attendance record with a crowd of 72,317.

