2026 NBA Finals: How to watch New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs on Channel 2

The 2026 NBA Finals are set.

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs will face off for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals.

The Knicks are searching for their first NBA title since 1973. They knocked out the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers to win the Eastern Conference.

The Spurs last won NBA title in 2014. San Antonio battled Portland Trailblazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder to win the Western Conference.

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Once again, there are Georgia connections to the NBA Finals.

Newton High School alum Stephon Castle and Peachtree Ridge High School alum Devin Vassell play for the Spurs. Former Georgia Tech standout Jose Alvarado plays for the Knicks.

Channel 2 will be your home for EVERY GAME of the 2026 NBA Finals. Here is the complete schedule of games.

NBA FINALS TV SCHEDULE

Game 1: Knicks at Spurs, Wednesday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m., ABC

Knicks at Spurs, Wednesday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m., ABC Game 2: Knicks at Spurs, Friday, June 5 at 8:30 p.m., ABC

Knicks at Spurs, Friday, June 5 at 8:30 p.m., ABC Game 3: Spurs at Knicks, Monday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m., ABC

Spurs at Knicks, Monday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m., ABC Game 4: Spurs at Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, at 8:30 p.m., ABC

Spurs at Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, at 8:30 p.m., ABC Game 5*: Knicks at Spurs, Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m., ABC

Knicks at Spurs, Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m., ABC Game 6*: Spurs at Knicks, Tuesday, June 16 at 8:30 p.m., ABC

Spurs at Knicks, Tuesday, June 16 at 8:30 p.m., ABC Game 7*: Knicks at Spurs, Friday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m., ABC

*If necessary

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