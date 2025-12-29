Local Steals & Deals: Smooth Skin and Melt Stress with freeda and Tranqwil

22 December, 2025
Smooth Skin and Melt Stress with freeda and Tranqwil
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Relax, Refresh, and Glow
Unwind and refresh after the holidays with our exclusive deals on Tranqwil and freeda. Melt away stress with Tranqwil’s customizable massage experience, soothing heat therapy, and ergonomic comfort while freeda’s Hummingbird IPL device delivers pain-free, long-lasting hair removal for smooth, radiant skin. Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care—and enjoy our special deals to start the new year feeling relaxed and renewed.
freeda
Deal: $99.99
Retail: $199.00
50% Off
Reveal smooth, radiant skin with freeda’s Hummingbird IPL device—the pain-free, at-home hair removal solution for both men and women. With adjustable intensity, dual modes, and built-in LED light therapy, it delivers long-lasting results in just 8–12 weeks. Say goodbye to unwanted hair and hello to confidence, comfort, and convenience. Don’t miss this deal—your glow starts here!Shop now
Tranqwil
Deal: $119.99
Retail: $199.99
40% Off
Relax and recover with Tranqwil—your personal at-home massage expert. Choose from Shiatsu, kneading, rolling, and air compression techniques, and enjoy soothing heat therapy that melts away tension and improves circulation. With an ergonomic design and easy-to-use controls, ultimate comfort is just a touch away. Treat yourself now with this special deal and start the new year feeling refreshed and rejuvenated!Shop now
©2025 Cox Media Group