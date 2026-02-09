Local Steals & Deals: Effortless Gloves, Effortless Glow with ZipGlove & Pure Daily Care

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Smart Gloves for Kids & Light Therapy for You

Skip the winter wrestling match and the pricey spa bills with this perfect pair. ZipGlove eliminates the "thumb-hole" frustration with a clever dual-zipper system that lets tiny hands slip in instantly, making cold mornings a total breeze for parents and kids alike. Pure Daily Care brings the clinic to your couch; this LUMA mask uses targeted light energy to clear blemishes and smooth fine lines, especially when paired with plumping serum for that post-facial finish. Shop our exclusives now!