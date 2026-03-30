Ukrainians chide German defense boss for jibes about 'Lego' drones made by 'housewives'

KYIV, Ukraine — Senior officials in Kyiv are taking a swipe at the head of German defense giant Rheinmetall, whose unflattering comments about Ukrainian drone technology and the role of women in the war against Russia ignited a social media backlash.

Rheinmetall AG’s Chairman and CEO Armin Papperger likened Ukraine’s development of cutting-edge drone expertise as like playing “with Lego” and said the drones are being built by “Ukrainian housewives.”

“They have 3D printers in the kitchen, and they produce parts for drones,” Papperger said in comments to The Atlantic magazine published Friday. “This is not innovation.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is offering his country's advanced drone technology to Gulf countries amid the Iran war, on Monday described Papperger's remarks as "strange."

“If every Ukrainian housewife can really produce drones, then every Ukrainian housewife could also be the CEO of Rheinmetall,” he told reporters via voicemail on WhatsApp. “I congratulate our defense-industrial complex on being at such a high level.”

Ukraine has quickly grown into one of the world’s leading producers of cutting-edge, battle-tested drone interceptors that are cheap and effective.

Rheinmetall, one of Europe’s biggest arms manufacturers with almost 10 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in sales last year, supplies ammunition, air defense and combat vehicles to Ukraine.

After Papperger’s comments appeared, Ukrainians took to social media to berate him under the hashtag #MadeByHousewives.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko praised the role of Ukrainian women in the effort to thwart Russia’s all-out invasion of February 2022.

“Ukrainian women are indeed an essential part of Ukraine’s war effort and of Europe’s security,” she posted on X late Sunday. “They have stepped with courage into many areas once seen as male-dominated, bringing energy, discipline, and determination.”

“And they are doing this while raising our next generation and caring for their families under wartime pressures,” she added.

Zelenskyy adviser Alexander Kamyshin said he regularly visits military manufacturing plants and sees men and women working side by side.

“They are great housewives, yet they have to work hard in the military factories,” he said on X, adding: “They deserve respect.”

Rheinmetall responded Sunday on X, saying that the company has “the utmost respect” for Ukrainian people fighting Russia.

“Every single woman and man in (Ukraine) is making an immeasurable contribution,” it said. “The innovative strength and the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people are an inspiration to us.”

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