Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week in first visit since 2019

BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea next week, both countries announced Friday, in what will be his first visit in nearly seven years.

The announcement came a day after North Korea unveiled a new facility to produce the ingredients for nuclear bombs. Experts say the plant's disclosure implies that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is eager to cement his country's status as a nuclear weapons state ahead of Xi's visit.

Xi will travel to the neighboring country from Monday to Tuesday, state media from both nations said in brief dispatches. His last visit was in June 2019.

The trip will come just weeks after Xi separately hosted U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

In recent years, Kim has placed a priority on developing relations with Russia by sending troops and conventional weapons to support its war against Ukraine. But he’s also recently been cozying up to China, the North’s biggest trade partner and aid provider.

Xi and Kim met in Beijing in September and pledged mutual support and enhanced cooperation. Kim was in the Chinese capital to attend a Chinese military parade alongside other foreign leaders including Putin.

South Korea’s military has assessed the new nuclear facility as a uranium enrichment plant. During a visit to the plant, Kim announced plans to bolster the country’s nuclear forces “at an exponential rate.”

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