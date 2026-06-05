Teens injured in 2 separate shootings in metro Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Atlanta police and South Fulton police are investigating two different shootings where three teens were injured.

Atlanta officers responded around 10:38 p.m. to a dispute call involving a large group on Peek Road in northwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old and 18-year-old who had been shot.

Paramedics took the 18-year-old to Grady Memorial Hospital and someone drove the 16-year-old to the hospital. Police later took the 18-year-old into custody because he had warrants out of Georgia State and another state.

Police did not say what condition the 16-year-old is in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:30 a.m., South Fulton police responded to a shots fired in its jurisdiction on Cascade Road. Officers later learned someone took a 17-year-old who had been shot to Grady Memorial Hospital.

South Fulton police say they are waiting for an update on his condition. Investigators are still determining what led up to that shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group