China's top envoy tells his Iranian counterpart a ‘comprehensive ceasefire’ is needed

BEIJING — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that China was “deeply distressed” over the war that has lasted more than two months and said a “comprehensive ceasefire" was needed.

China’s top diplomat met with Araghchi in Beijing, the first time the Iranian foreign minister traveled to China since the war with the U.S. and Israel started Feb. 28.

“We believe that a comprehensive ceasefire is urgently needed, that a resumption of hostilities is not acceptable, and that it is particularly important to remain committed to dialogue and negotiations,” Wang said, according to a video of the meeting.

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