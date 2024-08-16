Students heading back to school may have cell phones banned as more states pass laws limiting use

WASHINGTON — As students head back to school, there’s one item not included in their school supply list.

This year more schools are banning cell phones from the classroom. So far, ten states have passed laws or adopted policies to limit cellphone use in schools, with more states likely to follow.

The DeKalb County School District is the latest metro Atlanta school district to pilot a classroom cellphone ban.

Teachers have been pushing for these restrictions for years. According to Pew Research, more than 70% of high school teachers say cellphone use continues to be a “major problem.”

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Nicole D’Antonio spoke to lawmakers about a bipartisan effort to crack down on phones during school hours.

Nearly half of teenagers say they’re online almost constantly, but the new bans on cellphones in class may make them leave their phones at home.

“We’re hoping that the students maybe not embrace the policy, but at least understand it,” Principal Darren Brown, Eich Middle School, said.

Now, both Republicans and Democrats want to ban phones in class, and some states already have, with more expected to follow. But not everyone agrees with the phone bans.

“Now, she’s, you know, worried that she can’t contact me if she’s having a bad day or people are bullying her, which she did last year and I could come pick her up,” one mom said about her daughter.

The report on social media’s impacts on mental health worsening among teens comes as the U.S. Surgeon General declared it a defining public health crisis.

Some parents are worried that the problem starts at home.

“Even adults have a hard time not being on their phones. To expect kids to do it on their own, I think, is a tall order for middle school,” a parent said.

Some schools are experimenting with cellphone pouches, like in Marietta and now DeKalb County. The pouches are magnetically locked so phones are away until the end of the school day.

