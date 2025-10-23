Woman accused of moving away from apartment while son was at school

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of moving out of her apartment while her son was at school, leaving the 12-year-old to fend for himself, according to an affidavit.

According to Coryell County Sheriff’s Office online arrest records, Erica Renee Sanders, 32, of Copperas Cove, was arrested on Oct. 20. She was charged with abandoning and endangering a child without intent to return.

Also arrested the same day was Sanders’ boyfriend, Keven Dwayne Adams, 46, also of Copperas Cove. He faces the same charges as Sanders.

Officers with the Copperas Cove Police Department responded to reports of an abandoned child at an apartment complex in the city at about 5:17 p.m. CT on Oct. 17.

Officers interviewed the 12-year-old, who said he came home to an empty apartment. He added that is appeared his mother and Adams had moved away while he was attending school.

When contacted by police, Adams said that Sanders had not abandoned the child, adding that the boy’s mother had moved in with him and that her son was unwelcome at his residence.

The couple also told officers that Sanders’ brother was supposed to pick up her son after school. Police contacted Child Protective Services.

Officials were able to contact Sanders’ brother, who said he did not know about picking up the boy after school.

Sanders and Adams were arrested, and the boy has since been living with his uncle, according to the affidavit.

