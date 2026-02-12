Woman accused of killing newborn after giving birth at homeless encampment

OXNARD, Calif. — A California woman is accused of killing her newborn child after giving birth at a homeless encampment, prosecutors said.

According to a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, Marisol Flores, 30, of Oxnard, was charged with one count of murder and a charge of assault on a child causing death.

According to authorities, emergency dispatchers were called to the scene just after 11 a.m. PT on Feb. 8, KTTV reported. The 911 call referenced a birth and medical complications, according to the television station.

Flores is believed to have given birth to a child in a homeless encampment along West Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard, prosecutors said. Prosecutors believe she killed the infant shortly after its birth.

In a news release, the Oxnard Police Department said the baby’s body was discovered inside the encampment and “showed visible signs of blunt force trauma.” They did not elaborate.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, KTTV reported. The baby was one day old, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

Flores will be arraigned on Friday, prosecutors said. She remains in custody, with bond set at $500,000.

© 2025 Cox Media Group