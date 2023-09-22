Uber Eats to start accepting food stamps

Uber Eats announced Wednesday that its app will eventually allow you to use food stamps and flexible spending accounts for food orders and fresh groceries.

Uber Eats said that it is working to offer SNAP recipients the ability to use their benefits in order to get “fresh groceries conveniently” from the Uber Eats app next year.

The company will be joining Amazon and Instacart in making shopping online or through apps more accessible, according to Bloomberg.

Starting next year, according to Bloomberg, those who use the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be able to order food and other groceries from the Uber Eats app.

“We know that online food delivery can have a meaningful impact in reducing barriers to fresh groceries, especially for the most vulnerable–including people living in food deserts, seniors, and those facing disabilities or transportation barriers,” Uber Eats said.

The company is also working Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans that will allow flexible spending accounts cards, Flex cards and state waiver payments be used to order food, Bloomberg reported.

“This is yet another way we are simplifying how people can access healthy foods and connect with their local grocers in new ways,” Uber Eats said.