Two Pennsylvania state troopers shot

Two state troopers in Pennsylvania have been shot in Northeastern Susquehanna County.

The shooting happened on Route 171, according to WTXF.

Gov. Josh Shapiro told the crowd at an event in Bucks County, saying, “It is an active situation, and at the conclusion of this event I plan to head there myself."

The state’s Department of Transportation said a portion of Route 171, between Susquehanna and Thompson, where the shooting happened, is closed and is asking the public to avoid the area, WOLF reported.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan said in a social media post that both troopers were in stable condition, The Times-Tribune in Scranton reported.

Relieved to hear the troopers involved in today’s incident in Thompson Township are expected to be in stable condition. My thoughts are with them and their families. Grateful for the bravery and dedication of our law enforcement.https://t.co/WCGnEfMnrH — Congressman Rob Bresnahan Jr. (@RepBresnahan) August 7, 2025

No official word on their condition has been released, other than they have been taken to a hospital, WNEP and WGAL reported.

State police said in a statement, “PSP is investigating after two Troopers were shot today while responding to a call in northeastern Susquehanna County. The Troopers were both transported to local hospitals. An update on their conditions will be provided later. The scene remains very active and information on the suspect will be released at a later time,” WGAL reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group