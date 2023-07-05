Texas married couple’s bodies found decomposing in their home

CONROE, Texas -- Police have mounted an investigation after a married couple were found dead and in a “decomposing state” in their home on Tuesday. afternoon.

Detectives said they discovered the bodies when they were called to a welfare check at the couple’s home in Conroe, Texas, according to KTRK.

They deduced the couple were married based on informaion gathered about the address of the home.

Police have yet to release the names of the elderly couple pending notification of family.

Officials told KHOU that the male and female victims had not been heard from for two days or more. They could not confirm if it was a murder-suicide, and said they were waiting on autopsy results to see how long they had been dead and cause of death, the television station reported.

Police said it appears whatever happened is an isolated incident that took place inside the home and there is no danger to the public.











