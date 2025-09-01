Still no winner: Powerball jackpot rolls over, worth $1.1 billion

Labor Day could become a lucky day for someone playing Powerball, as the jackpot rose to $1.1 billion after nobody matched all five numbers and the red Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

Monday’s drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET. It will be the fifth-largest jackpot in the promotion’s history.

According to lottery officials, the winning numbers in the drawing were 3, 18, 22, 27, 33 and red Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

The last $1 billion jackpot was claimed in April 2024, and the largest since then was for $526.5 million in March.

Monday night’s drawing will be the 40th since the jackpot was won on May 31, 2025, in California. The longest Powerball jackpot run has been 42 straight and ended with a $1.326 billion winner in Oregon on April 6, 2024.

“America has waited all year for the chance to play for a billion-dollar jackpot, and what better time than Labor Day for a $1.1 billion Powerball drawing!” Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, said in a statement. “With just one $2 ticket, you could win it all – all while helping to support good causes close to home.”

The odds of hitting the big jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

If someone hits the prize, they can choose between an annuity spread out over 30 years or a lump-sum cash option worth just under half of the actual full amount. The annuity begins with one immediate payment and is followed by 29 annual payouts that increase by 5% each year. If the winner chooses to take a lump sum, they will receive an estimated $498.4 million.

Those amounts are subject to federal tax, and where applicable, state tax.

While there was no grand prize winner, nine tickets matched all five white balls and were worth $1 million apiece to the ticket holders. Four were sold in California, with one each bought in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. Three tickets were worth $2 million apiece because the ticket had five white balls and the buyer had opted for the Power Play option, which doubled the prize. The tickets were sold in Colorado, Indiana and New Hampshire.

There were also 27 tickets that were worth $150,000 and 115 that revealed $50,000 prizes.

The largest payout for Powerball was $2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022. The winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, according to California Lottery officials.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The promotion began in 1992.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – California $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 – Oregon $1.1 billion (estimated) – Sept 1, 2025 $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California $842.4 million – January 1, 2024 – Michigan $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington

