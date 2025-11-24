Slender Man stabbing attacker escapes from group home, captured

The woman who admitted to stabbing a classmate, nearly killing her, to please the fictional Slender Man escaped from a group home in Wisconsin, but was captured hours later.

Morgan Geyser, 23, cut off her electronic monitoring device and left the group home in Madison, Wisconsin, over the weekend, The Associated Press reported.

She was last seen on Saturday night, accompanied by an adult acquaintance, but police issued an alert for her disappearance on Sunday. By late Sunday, she was taken into custody.

Geyser was found at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois, with a 42-year-old man, the AP reported. He was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing identification and was released from custody.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sent to a psychiatric institute in 2018 for the 2014 stabbing.

Prosecutors said that Geyser and Anissa Weier, who were 12 at the time of the crime, lured classmate Payton Leutner to a park near Milwaukee for a sleepover.

Geyser stabbed Leutner 190 times while Weier persuaded her to continue. Leutner survived her wounds. After being stabbed by Geyser, who used a kitchen knife, the girls left Leutner alone in the woods. She crawled until a passing bicyclist found her and called 911, CNN reported.

Geyser and Weier told investigators that they stabbed their classmate to become servants to Slender Man, who they would hurt their families if they didn’t attack Leutner.

Slender Man is a fictional online character created by Eric Knudson in 2009 as part of a Photoshop contest, CNN reported.

“He falls broadly into a category of fiction that is colloquially referred to as ‘creepypasta,’ or internet legends that have meme-like qualities, typically lack known authorship, and are easily spreadable,” Shira Chess, an associate professor of entertainment and media studies at the University of Georgia, told CNN. Chess co-authored the book “Folklore, Horror Stories and the Slender Man.”

While his popularity peaked in the early to mid-2010s, Chess said, “I can anecdotally say that he still performs the role of boogeyman on playgrounds,” CNN reported.

Weier also pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was sent to a psychiatric center before being granted release in 2021, the AP reported.

