Sen. Bob Menendez, wife charged with bribery

Sen. Bob Mendez, D-New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine, have been indicted on federal bribery charges, prosecutors announced on Friday.

Authorities said the charges are connected with the couple’s “corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen.”

Officials are expected to release more information about the allegations at a news conference scheduled for Friday morning.

A press event will be held today at 11:00 a.m. to announce the unsealing of an indictment charging Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator from New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Menendez, with bribery offenses in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen. pic.twitter.com/CLTXnU0mAm — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) September 22, 2023

