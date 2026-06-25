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Sad dog could get second chance for ‘Bark at the Park’ treat thanks to Miami Marlins

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MLB team Miami Marlins insignia on waving jersey fabric. Editorial 3D rendering
One sad dog FILE PHOTO: The Miami Marlins are looking for a dog who was not having a fun time during a recent Bark at the Park event. (HTGanzo - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI — One dog’s trip to the ballpark wasn’t a home run, but the Miami Marlins made good on the apparent strikeout.

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The Marlins hosted Bark at the Park on June 22, but while one dog was able to have a snack, another was left snackless and the meme-worthy moment was caught on camera.

As the MLB called it, “the pure embodiment of disappointment and jealousy.”

The team posted a “wanted” ad on social media showing the downtrodden dog, with the reward being “A dream day at loanDepot park.”

As of Wednesday, there was no word on whether the hot dog-less pup was found, ESPN reported.

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