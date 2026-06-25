Man, woman dead in domestic shooting in north Georgia

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A man and woman are dead after being found with gunshot wounds at a home in north Georgia.

The Oakwood Police Department said they were sent to a home on Prospect Point Drive at about 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday to respond to a 911 call of unknown circumstances.

When officers got to the home, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds inside.

The man was dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said at this time, the incident appears to be domestic and isolated, with no threat to the Oakwood community.

It is under investigation as a possible domestic murder-suicide.

The identities of the man and woman have not ben released yet, pending their next of kin being notified.

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