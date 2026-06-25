Bear spotted roaming in Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. —

Newnan police are alerting residents after a bear was spotted on the east side of the city.

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According to the department, the bear has not displayed any aggressive behavior or approached people.

“If you happen to spot the bear, please do not approach it,” police said. “It’s simply a bear doing what bears do.”

The city’s Animal Control Unit is closely monitoring the bear’s movements and has contacted the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

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DNR officials advised that the bear should be left alone unless it becomes a nuisance or poses a safety concern.

For now, residents are encouraged to keep their distance, secure outdoor food sources and allow the animal to move through the area undisturbed.

The NPD has nicknamed the bear, “East Side Eddie” or possibly “Edith.”

“We are not getting close enough to find out!!!” the department wrote.

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