Recall alert: 69K Subaru owners are told to park outside over fuel cap issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a warning for 69,100 owners of Subaru Crosstrek hybrids and Forester hybrids: Park outside.

The agency said the fuel cap could leak fuel on some 2026 Crosstrek hybrid and 2025 Forrester hybrids.

The issue happens when the fuel tank is near capacity and there’s an increase in ambient temperature that could make the fuel expand and spill out the filler neck because the fuel cap does not have a good enough seal.

Not only are owners being told to park outside, but they’re also being told not to fill up past 50% until the fuel filler cap gasket is replaced.

Dealers will replace the gasket for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get a letter in the mail after March 25 alerting them to the issue, but can call Subaru at 844-373-6614 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is WRD-26.

