Recall alert: 196K gas connectors recalled due to fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 196,000 DuraTrac stainless steel gas connectors.

The connectors have a manufacturing defect that could cause a gas leak and pose a fire hazard, the agency said.

They were sold at Ace Hardware, Blake’s Inc. and Merritt’s Hardware from May 2025 to November 2025 for about $20.

The connectors have a yellow label on them that has “DuraTrac” and “Made in Thailand” on it. The flare nuts have CSA file number “259973″ and one of the following codes 24D, 25A, 25B, or 25C engraved on them, according to the CPSC.

If you have the recalled DuraTrac connectors, you should stop using them and contact the company for a refund.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 866-678-8214, by email or online.

©2026 Cox Media Group