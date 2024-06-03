Recall alert: 125K Tesla vehicles recalled over seat belt warning light issue

Tesla has once again become the subject of a vehicle recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced there is an issue with the seat belt warning light on some vehicles. If the driver does not have their seat belt on, the light and chime may not turn on as it should.

The agency said that the recall affects 125,227 vehicles in the following models and years:

2021-2024 Model S

2015-2024 Model X

2017-2023 Model 3

2020-2023 Model Y

The issue will be corrected by an over-the-air software update, the NHTSA said. Owners will get letters from Tesla after July 27. You can also call the company at 877-798-3752. The internal recall number is SB-24-00-008.

