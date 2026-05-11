Recall alert: 218K Teslas recalled over camera issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of 218,868 Tesla vehicles due to an issue with their rearview cameras.

The agency said the camera image may be delayed when the car is put in reverse.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

Model 3 - 2017, 2021-2023

Model Y - 2020-2023

Model S - 2021-2023

Model X - 2021-2023

Tesla has already released a free over-the-air software update, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after July 3, but can contact Tesla at 877-798-3752. The company’s internal recall number is SB-26-00-016.

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