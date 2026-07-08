‘Real Housewives’ alum Annemarie Wiley seeks divorce, cites abuse

Annemarie Wiley, who has appeared in 23 episodes of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,“ filed for divorce on Monday from her husband, former NFL player and longtime sports analyst Marcellus Wiley, claiming she suffered years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

Marcellus Wiley has denied the allegations.

Annemarie Wiley, 42, filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday and obtained a no contact order, USA Today reported. She cited irreconcilable differences in her filing, according to the newspaper.

“Marcellus subjects me to constant criticism, cruel and sarcastic remarks, and intimidation,” Annemarie Wiley alleged in her divorce filing. “His verbal and emotional abuse is constant, and his physical abuse occurs approximately once a month, and at times more frequently. I am afraid of Marcellus, and I fear for my own safety and for the safety of our children.”

Her complaint stems from an incident that allegedly occurred on July 4, while the couple and their children were in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Real Housewives' Star Annemarie Wiley Files for Divorce From Marcellus Wiley, Alleges Pattern of Abuse https://t.co/R7HAs5Do6g — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 7, 2026

In an affidavit, Annemarie Wiley, whose name was not revealed in the report, told officers that her husband of 12 years said he had threatened to kill her, USA Today reported.

Marcellus Wiley, 51, was arrested on July 4 on a domestic battery charge, WFTV reported. He was released from the Orange County Jail the next day after posting $1,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Marcellus Wiley has denied his wife’s allegations in the divorce filing and on Tuesday released a statement that he also posted on his social media account.

He said he planned to fight the allegations through legal channels and also accused his wife of misconduct during their marriage, People reported.

“I love my children with everything I am. My highest priority has always been protecting them and preserving the relationship they have with both of their parents,” Marcellus Wiley wrote. “Because of the public allegations made against me by Annemarie, I have been forced to respond with evidence rather than emotion. More importantly, I owe it to my children to truthfully document what they and I have endured.”

Divorce Response:



I love my children with everything I am. My highest priority has always been protecting them and preserving the relationship they have with both of their parents. Because of the public allegations made against me by Annemarie, I have been forced to respond with… — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) July 7, 2026

“I never wanted my family’s issues and struggles to become public for any reason, including divorce leverage,” he added. “But I unfortunately knew this day was inevitable.”

Marcellus Wiley played 10 seasons in the NFL. He was Buffalo’s second-round pick in the 1997 NFL draft and spent four seasons with the Bills. He also played for the San Diego Chargers (2001-03), Dallas Cowboys (2004) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2005-06).

After his football career, he worked for ESPN through 2018 as a host on the show “SportsNation.” He later moved to Fox Sports, and he was with FS1 through 2022 as host of the show “Speak for Yourself,” USA Today reported.

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