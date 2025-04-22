Pope Francis dies: Cardinals set date for public viewing and funeral

VATICAN (AP) — Cardinals have decided that the public viewing of Pope Francis will begin Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica, after his casket is taken by procession from the Vatican hotel where he lived.

His funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square, to be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

Cardinals meeting for the first time since Francis’ death on Monday set the date for the funeral and also determined that the pope’s body would go on public viewing on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news update.

