Police: Man stabs victim in head with screwdriver

POCATELLO, Idaho — An Idaho man is accused of stabbing another man in the head with a screwdriver because the victim allegedly distributed marijuana at an in-home care facility, authorities said.

According to Bannock County online court records, Marqeden Miles England, 22, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery.

Court records state that on April 22, the Pocatello Police Department responded to an in-home care facility after receiving a report of a man being stabbed with a flat-head screwdriver.

Police arriving at the scene discovered a man outside the facility being treated for a “significant head wound” that was bleedng profusely, East Idaho News reported.

Witnesses told the officer that England was inside the home, and they were ordered to move behind a patrol car.

When England emerged from the home, he was told to get onto the ground and he complied, according to East Idaho News.

After he was read his rights, England allegedly told the officer that the victim was a resident of the facility and was distributing “pot” to another person, the newspaper reported.

According to police, the victim was speaking with another facility resident about medical marijuana cards. England heard them and grabbed the screwdriver and a metal pot, East Idaho News reported.

According to court records, England struck the victim with the pot. When a caretaker tried to intervene, England allegedly struck the worker, rendering them unconscious.

England then tossed the victim outside of the residence and began stabbing him with the screwdriver, court records state.

It was unclear if England was a resident at the care facility, which was not named in court records.

England is scheduled to appear in court on May 5, online court records show.

Each count of aggravated battery carries a potential punishment of up to 15 years in prison, East Idaho News reported.

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