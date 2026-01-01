Pink hospitalized, said she’s ‘leaving behind all of my hurt’ to start new year

Singer Pink shared a photo of herself on social media from her hospital bed as she rang in the new year recovering from neck surgery.

She focused on positivity, even as she described 2025 as a “doozy” of a year.

“I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse,” she said “I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025. This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying. In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty.”

The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer said she had the surgery to get “two new shiny discs” in her neck.

“A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth. Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport,” Pink added.

She said among the highlights of her year was helping her children grow and learn, “and helping them to follow their dreams.”

