Person shot at CIA headquarters

MCLEAN, VA. — A person was shot on the property of the CIA in McLean, Virginia, on Thursday morning.

The person, whom CBS News and NBC News said was a woman, had “non-fatal” wounds, police said.

The incident forced the closure of the CIA headquarters’ main gate.

No details as to why the person was shot have been provided. The only thing a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said was that an incident occurred at about 4 a.m., ABC News reported.

County officials are directing all questions to the CIA police, WRC reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

