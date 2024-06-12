Parents, grandparent arrested as police look for missing 8-month-old baby

The parents and a grandfather of an 8-month-old who has been missing since April were arrested Sunday in Kentucky, as part of an investigation into the child’s whereabouts, authorities said.

The Kentucky State Police said it continues to search for the missing eight-month-old girl after opening an investigation last week that led to the arrests of five people, including the child’s relatives, the Courier-Journal reported.

Miya Rudd of Reynolds Station, has not been seen by her family “since the end of April,” according to an arrest citation. Rudd has brown hair and green eyes, according to the KSP. Reynolds Station is about 65 miles southwest from Louisville.

Miya’s parents, Tesla Tucker and Cage Rudd, along with the child’s grandfather, Ricky J. Smith, were arrested Sunday in connection to the investigation.

The three are facing child abuse and abandonment charges, in addition to several drug charges. Smith also faces felony gun charges, according to WLKY-TV.

The child’s grandmother, Billie J. Smith, was also taken into custody Sunday after troopers discovered there was an active warrant for her arrest. She was charged with second degree assault in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident from October 2023.

A fifth person, Timothy L. Roach of Owensboro, was also arrested and faces multiple drug charges after troopers allegedly saw him throw “unprescribed” opioids under his vehicle while in the driveway of Billie Smith’s residence Sunday, according to the release.

Kentucky State Police is asking anyone with information regarding the missing child to contact post at 270-826-3312.

The release did not specify why this doesn’t meet the requirements for an Amber Alert.





© 2024 Cox Media Group