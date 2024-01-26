Trending

Parents facing manslaughter charges after 3-year-old shot, killed younger sibling in Kentucky

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Three people are facing charges including two parents in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Covington, Kentucky earlier this week.

COVINGTON, Ky. — Three people are facing charges including two parents in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Covington, Kentucky earlier this week.

Covington Police Department said Monday just before 1 p.m., officers were called out to a house in the 2500 block of Warren Street about a 2-year-old child who was shot. When officers arrived, the child was rushed to the hospital where they later died.

It was learned during the investigation that a 3-year-old boy shot and killed his 2-year-old brother, prosecutors say, according to The Associated Press.

“This shooting death was caused by the fact that two adults left this gun with a loaded round in the chamber around a 3-year-old they did not supervise. This is certainly not an indictment on guns or gun ownership. It’s a reminder to supervise your children and keep loaded guns properly stored,” Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said in a morning news conference, according to WXIX.

“There is no reported case law in Kentucky on charging a parent who failed to secure a loaded handgun from a 3-year-old child that we can find,” he said, according to the AP. “I think by all means that we have enough evidence to sustain a conviction.”

Police say the boy’s parents, Selena Farrell, 23, and Tashuan Adams, 21, were both arrested. Farrell was charged with second-degree manslaughter, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and abandonment. Adams was charged with second-degree manslaughter and hindering apprehension. Police say Jeremiah Thomas, 20, has also been charged with hindering apprehension.

