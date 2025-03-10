Pa. plane crash: FAA releases preliminary findings

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Federal Aviation Administration has released its preliminary report into a plane crash in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The small plane crashed in the parking lot of Brethren Village retirement home in Lancaster County, just south of the Lancaster Airport, on Sunday, WGAL reported.

“It was pretty high, but then it started veering left, and suddenly it nose-dived sideways while continuing to turn left,” eyewitness Brian Pipkin told CNN.

Five people were on the plane. They all survived but had to be taken to area hospitals. Three passengers were taken to a burn center while two are at a general hospital.

The worst injury, according to the FAA’s report, was minor, WGAL reported.

No one on the ground was hurt and the plane did not hit any buildings, WGAL reported. A few cars were burned.

CNN said that five cars were severely damaged out of about a dozen that had some sort of damage.

Plane crash Debris is seen after a plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pa. (Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP) (Zach Gleiter/AP)

The private Beechcraft airplane was en route from Lancaster to Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport in Ohio, according to FlightAware.

The pilot told air traffic control that the plane had to return to the airport after a door was open and was given the OK to land. The air traffic controller told the pilot to pull up but then the plane crashed.

The New York Times reported the pilot had difficulty hearing the controller’s instructions because of the wind.

The FAA said the crash was an accident and that the plane was destroyed, WGAL reported

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating, CNN reported.

