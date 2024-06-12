NBA legend Jerry West dies at 86

Jerry West, the NBA legend who inspired the league’s iconic logo, has died, officials with the Los Angeles Clippers announced Wednesday. He was 86.

In a statement obtained by KTLA, the Clippers said West died with his wife, Karen, by his side. The team called him “the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him.”

The Clippers hired West as a consultant in 2017.

From 1960 to 1974, West played 15 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, earning the nickname “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits, CBS Sports and The Associated Press reported.

“When the chips were down, West, with his lightning-quick release, was the guy the Lakers turned to for the big basket,” according to NBA.com. “Many players have been tagged with the nickname ‘Mr. Clutch,’ but none of them lived up to it as well as West did. He was responsible for perhaps the most famous buzzer-beater of all time: a 60-foot swish that tied Game 3 of the 1970 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.”

For each year of his career with the Lakers, he was an All-Star. Nine times, he led the team to the NBA Finals.

He was named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame three times: in 1980 as a player, in 2010 as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team and in 2024 as a contributor.

Check back for more on this developing story.





