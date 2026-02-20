Must see: Florida man drives Jaguar into back of school bus

A Jaguar slammed into the back of a school bus in Florida and it was caught on video. There were no major injuries.

The crash happened on Wednesday morning. Luckily, no students were on board at the time. The bus driver had minor injuries and the car’s driver was given the medical OK to walk home.

Law enforcement said Jacob Novak, 31, was driving when he crashed into and under the school bus, WTVT reported.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office shared video of the car accelerating down the street and smashing into the bus, TMZ reported.

But the crash was so bad that the luxury sports car got jammed under the bus.

The county sheriff said the car was going at about a rough estimate of 40 mph when it hit.

“If you watch the video, it’s horrifying, and it stops your heart, because you just pray everybody’s okay,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a news conference, according to WFTX. “You see a Jaguar coming down pretty strong, fails to stop completely, fails to stop at all, and kind of slams into the back of the bus.”

“There is no decrease in speed at any time. It’s almost as if no one’s in the vehicle,” Marceno said. “Thank God. This could have been tragic.”

Police cited Novak for following the bus too closely.

However, the story does not end there.

Hours after the crash, police were called to Novak’s home for an alleged domestic disturbance.

Witnesses told police that he pushed a woman during an argument.

Novak was charged with battery, touch or strike (DV), TMZ reported.

