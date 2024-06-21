McDonald’s announces when $5 meal deal begins; what you get

McDonald’s has announced it will go forward with a $5 menu offering and will start it for a limited time beginning next week.

According to the company, four items would be included in the value meal. A source told Bloomberg News that the $5 meal would include either a McChicken sandwich — a fried chicken patty on a bun — or a McDouble — two beef patties on a bun with a slice of cheese in between — plus four chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. The value meal was first reported by Bloomberg.

According to a person who spoke with Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity, the company tried to implement the $5 meal deal but was rebuffed by McDonald’s franchisees, who pay into an advertising fund to be allowed to offer opinions on major marketing campaigns.

Franchisees run about 95% of U.S. McDonald’s restaurants, and earlier this year they decided not to support the $5 menu option, the person told Bloomberg.

However, they are now on board with the deal.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said on an April 30 earnings call with analysts and investors that the company has to be “laser-focused” on keeping prices affordable to win customers back, according to CBS News.

“Consumers continue to be even more discriminating with every dollar that they spend as they face elevated prices in their day-to-day spending, which is putting pressure on the industry,” Kempczinski added. “It’s imperative that we continue to keep affordability at the forefront for our customers.”

