Mary Beth Hurt, ‘The World According to Garp’ star, dies at age 79

Mary Beth Hurt, a Tony-nominated actor whose notable roles included “The World According to Garp” and “The Age of Innocence,” has died at age 79.

Her death was announced by her daughter Molly Schrader on social media.

“Yesterday morning we lost my mom, Mary Beth, to Alzheimer’s after a decade long battle with the disease,” Molly Schrader wrote. “She was an actress, a wife, a sister, a mother, an aunt, a friend, and she took on all those rolls with grace and a kind ferocity. Although we’re grieving there is some comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and is reunited with her sisters in peace.”

Her husband Paul Schrader, himself an Oscar-nominated writer and director, said Hurt died at an assisted living facility in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to 1982’s “The World According to Garp” and 1993’s “Age of Innocence,” Hurt performed in “Crimes of the Heart,” “Six Degrees of Separation,“ “Interiors” and “Chilly Scenes of Winter.”

She was nominated for a Tony, one of her three career nominations, for her role as Meg in Broadway’s “Crimes of the Heart.”

Mary Beth Hurt was married to William Hurt from 1971 to 1982 before marrying Paul Schrader, with whom she had two children, Deadline reported.

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