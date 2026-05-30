Marcia Lucas, Oscar-winning ‘Star Wars’ film editor, dies

Marcia Lucas, a film editor whose credits include the original “Star Wars” film, for which she earned an Oscar, has died of cancer.

In an email to the Associated Press, attorney Deidre Von Rock said she died Wednesday at age 80.

Lucasfilm said Marcia Lucas was one of three editors to earn an Oscar for “Star Wars” in 1977.

“Lucasfilm joins the global filmmaking community in mourning the loss of Marcia Lucas,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to “Star Wars,” she edited “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi” and “American Graffiti” from director George Lucas, to whom she was married from 1969 to 1983.

Marcia Lucas made her impact on the original “Star Wars” trilogy, convincing George Lucas to kill off Obi Wan Kenobi and make him a spiritual guide for young Luke Skywalker. She is also credited for helping craft the Death Star sequence.

She worked on the editing team for several other noteworthy films, including Martin Scorcese’s “Taxi Driver,” “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” and “New York, New York.”

After her marriage to George Lucas ended in divorce, Marcia Lucas married Tom Rodrigues, a production manager at the Skywalker Ranch production center, from 1983 to 1993.

She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Lucas and Amy Soper, and grandchildren Felix Hallikainen, Aeliana Hallikainen and Knox Soper.

ABC News contributed to this report.

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