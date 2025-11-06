Man collapses during White House news conference

A press conference concerning the lowering of some obesity drug prices by President Donald Trump’s administration was abruptly stopped when one of the people there collapsed.
A man standing near the president collapsed in the Oval Office, The Associated Press reported. Officials rushed to help the man and the event was quickly canceled.
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the man fainted, but that “The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,” the AP reported.
She did not release the man’s identity, but Getty Images identified the man as Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay.
The news conference was attended by executives from both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to expand coverage and lower prices for weight loss drugs Zepbound and Wegovy, the AP reported.
