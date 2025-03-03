‘Legacy on Ice’ pays tearful tribute to victims of American Airlines collision

Skaters took to the ice to pay tribute to the 67 people who died when a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter collided with American Airlines Flight 5342 as the plane was about to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Jan. 29.

Several of those killed were figure skaters or their family members who had been at the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas.

The “Legacy on Ice” was held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., not far from the Potomac River crash site and was organized to raise money for the victims’ families, People magazine reported.

Among those who skated were three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir who performed to “Memory.”

Weir told People, “I think that when you’re an athlete, you’re taught to have ice in your veins and to push through anything that affects your community. And ours is so small that even if you don’t know everybody, you know them all. They’re all family in some way.”

Nathan Chen, Ilia Malinin and Nancy Kerrigan also performed along with members of the Washington Figure Skating Club which lost several members in the crash.

Sofia Bezkorovainaya, a member of Team USA, wore the dress Everyly Livingston wore last year and performed the show that Livingston had trained to do this season, skating to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in her memory. Livingston died along with her sister, mother and father on board Flight 5342.

After that song was done Bezkorovainaya and a group of skaters from the club performed to “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan,” ending it with Bezkorovainaya holding a bouquet of white flowers high in the air in the center of the circle of skaters, The Washington Post reported.

One of the possibly most heart-wrenching performances was that of Maxim Naumov, who skated in honor of his parents, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, champion skaters in their own right, People magazine reported.

He had entered the ice holding two white roses, before placing the flowers on a table nearby.

After he was done gliding around the arena’s ice, The New York Times journalist Juliet Macur wrote, he “dropped to his knees at the center of the ice. He remained there for what seemed like forever, awash in a spotlight, looking lost and sobbing.” Macur said the arena filled with 15,000 people all cried with him while giving him a standing ovation.

Maxim Naumov pays a touching tribute to his parents Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov 🤍🕯️ pic.twitter.com/sm6eWHqXqL — figure skating archive (@skatingarchive) March 2, 2025

The 23-year-old skater left the ice holding a candle, skating alongside other athletes.

For Mom & Dad ❤️



With the support of his friends, Team USA skater Maxim Naumov honored his late parents with a tribute performance at Legacy on Ice.



📺: @peacock pic.twitter.com/9eTTqD62Xn — Team USA (@TeamUSA) March 2, 2025

Kristi Yamaguchi and Brian Boitano were the hosts of “Legacy on Ice,” which will be broadcast at the end of the month.

0 of 76 Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Max Naumov reacts after skating during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: First responders are recognized during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Max Naumov skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Camden Pulkinen skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Camden Pulkinen skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Flowers are left at center ice after the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Jimmy Ma skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Max Naumov reacts after skating during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Molly Cesanek and Yehor Yehorov skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Jimmy Ma skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Scott Hamilton addresses the crowd during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin reacts after skating during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Flowers are left at center ice after the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Isabella Aparicio skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Sofia Bezkorovainaya skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Jason Brown skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Isabella Aparicio skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Skaters from the Capital Theatre on Ice perform during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: The DC Fire and EMS Department fly an American flag between two ladder trucks in front of the main entrance to Capital One Arena before the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ashley Cain skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Skaters perform during the Coach Inna Volyanskaya group tribute during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (back row-left side) stands for a phot with skaters after the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Skaters salute while forming the shape of a heart during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Kulik skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Skaters of the Imagine Cast perform during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Molly Cesanek and Yehor Yehorov skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Skaters from the Capital Theatre on Ice perform during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Isabella Aparicio reacts after skating during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Kulik skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Jeremy Abbott skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Sarah Everhardt skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Max Naumov reacts after skating during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Kulik skates during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Max Naumov holds a candle with skaters during a tribute at the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Skaters of the Imagine Cast perform during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Skaters salute during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Kulik places a flower on the memorial during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Skaters salute during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: A general view as skaters warmup before the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: First responders are recognized during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Skaters from the Capital Theatre on Ice perform during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Ilia Malinin reacts after skating during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman skate during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Max Naumov reacts after skating during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Skaters of the Imagine Cast perform during the Legacy On Ice U.S. Figure Skating Benefit at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

© 2025 Cox Media Group