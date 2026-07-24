LeBron James announces he’s going to Philadelphia 76ers

King James is going to the City of Brotherly Love.

LeBron James announced on social media that he will be playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, writing, “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.



The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

another championship.



I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.



Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!



🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group