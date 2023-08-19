At least 1 dead, nearly 200 structures destroyed in Gray Fire in eastern Washington

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — At least one person has died and over 185 structures have been destroyed in a fire that started Friday in Medical Lake, Washington.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources said X, formally known as Twitter, that over 185 structures have been lost and one death has been confirmed as of Saturday afternoon which is around the time Spokane County declared a state of emergency.

#GrayFire Spokane County declaring a state of emergency as of noon. Please honor Level 3 evac, not doing so is hindering response. Power still out in parts of Medical Lake. 185+ structures lost. https://t.co/99BPliMYHU — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 19, 2023

Washington State Fire said, according to KIRO, that the fire has burned 9,500 acres. The state is mobilizing additional firefighters and resources to the area.

The fire started just after noon Friday by Medical Lake which is about 15 miles west of Spokane, Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Isabelle Hoygaard said Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

#grayfire has now jumped to the east side of Silver lake.

Multiple structures reported involved at this time including the cell towers on the hill west of Medical Lake. Evacs now include East bank of Silver lake to 3 miles East. pic.twitter.com/0Y5qsmC2hJ — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) August 18, 2023

The areas affected are Medical Lake and Four Lakes, according to The New York Times.

It grew up to 14.8 square miles as of Saturday morning and has not yet been contained. According to the AP, the destroyed structures were outbuildings and houses.

Hoygaard said that Level 3 evacuations which are “Go Now” were ordered for the City of Medical Lake as winds blew the flames towards the south, the AP reported. Hoygaard also confirmed one death associated with the fire.

A red flag warning has also been in effect for the eastern part of Washington as well as northern Idaho through Saturday night, the National Weather Service said, according to the Times.

Residents will most likely travel to the Red Cross Shelter at Cheney High School. According to KIRO, shelter in place will remain active for residents at Pine Lodge, Eastern State Hospital, Martian Hall, and Lakeland Village. Those who have large animals and livestock can bring them over to the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.