‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’: Shakira announces first album in 7 years

After nearly a decade, Shakira has announced she is releasing a brand new album.

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” translates to “Women no longer cry,” according to an Instagram post from Shakira.

“Making this body of work has been an alchemical process,” Shakira said. “While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

The album name comes from a line in her track with Bizarrap’s Latin Grammy-winning “Music Sessions Vol. 53,” is “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” according to Variety.

Her new album is expected to be released on March 22, according to Rolling Stone. It will include previously released singles “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53″ with Bizarrap, “TQG” with Karol G, “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, and “Copa Vacía” with Manuel Turizo.

The album will include about 16 songs. According to Good Morning America, seven of those have already been released. Eight of the tracks will be brand new and there will be one remixed track.

It comes after she won song of the year and best pop song for “Music Sessions Vol. 53″ and best urband fusion performance for “TQG” at the Latin Grammy Awards last year, Variety reported.

Her last album, “El Dorado,” came out in 2017, according to Variety. It featured Maluma, Nicky Jam, Prince Royce and many others.

