Edgar Lansbury, award-winning producer, brother of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ star, dead at 94

Edgar Lansbury, a Tony Award-winning producer and the younger brother of “Murder, She Wrote” star Angela Lansbury, died on Thursday. He was 94.

>> Read more trending news

Edgar Lansbury died in New York City at his home in Manhattan, his son, David Lansbury, told The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was given.

Peggy Gordon, who played in Lansbury’s version of “Godspell,” posted the news in a Facebook post.

“My huge adorable and adoring Godspell family, we have now lost our surrogate daddy, Edgar Lansbury. How blessed was he to live such a full, rich, wonderful life surrounded by people who adored him,” Gordon wrote. “Man, if Joe Beruh was waiting for Edgar with a cigarette in his mouth, I have no doubt Edgar made Joe stomp on it. Love never dies. It’s an energy that only transmutes into matter. That’s all of us. So, I believe Edgar’s energy continues.”

Edgar Lansbury also produced the popular 1974-75 Broadway revival of “Gypsy,” where his sister won a Tony Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He worked on other films including 1975′s “The Wild Party,” the entertainment news website reported.

Edgar Lansbury’s credits included the Broadway and film versions of “Godspell.” He won a Tony Award for Best Play in 1964 for his Broadway debut of “The Subject Was Roses, according to Deadline.

Film and television credits include “Blue Sunshine,” “Squirm” and “Coronet Blue.”

His stage credits also feature “The Only Game in Town” (1968), “Look to the Lilies” (1970), “The Magic Show” (1974), “American Buffalo” (1977), and “Lennon” (2005).

In 2007, Edgar Lansbury won the John Houseman Award from The Acting Company to honor his commitment to the development of classical actors and a national audience for the theater, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Angela Lansbury, who won five Tony Awards, died on Oct. 11, 2022, at age 96, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Edgar’s twin brother, television producer Bruce Lansbury, died in February 2017 at age 87.

Edgar George Lansbury was born in London on Jan. 12, 1930. His grandfather was George Lansbury, a former Labor Party leader in England and a member of Parliament, the entertainment news outlet reported.

© Cox Media Group