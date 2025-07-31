Iron Age mummy had intricate tattoos, new images reveal

Archaeologists are investigating intricate tattoos found on a prehistoric Siberian woman. Her remains were preserved by permafrost in the Altai Mountains.

The study, published in the Antiquity journal, reveals that the woman from the Iron Age had tattoos on both forearms. The ones on the right forearm were more intricate.

Modern tattoo artists collaborated with researchers to help identify tools and techniques that may have been used by their counterparts more than 2,000 years ago.

Researchers used high-resolution photography to create a 3-D scan of the mummy, allowing them to study the tattoos in detail.

