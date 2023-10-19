House speaker: Jim Jordan won’t seek third vote today

Rep. Jim Jordan will not try a third time Thursday to become the next speaker of the House after failing to gain enough support in votes held on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Citing unidentified sources, The Washington Post reported that Jordan will instead seek to empower the legislative powers of Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C. He told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to stay in the race.

Jordan was chosen as the Republican Party’s nominee in a secret ballot Friday, but he struggled to clinch the 217 votes needed to take up the speaker’s gavel. On Tuesday, he won 200 votes. His support waned slightly on Wednesday, with 199 Republicans backing him.

The Democrats’ nominee, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, got all 212 votes from his party members on both days of voting.

Republicans, who make up a majority of the House, have struggled to unite behind a new speaker since several party members joined Democrats to remove Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the House’s top post. On Oct. 3, the chamber voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy 10 months after he secured the position.

McCarthy had failed 14 times to gain enough support to take on the role before winning in the 15th round of voting.

Jordan became the GOP’s pick for speaker one day after Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., dropped his bid for the speakership due to a lack of support.

